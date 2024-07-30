Snow closes state highways in Canterbury

State Highway 87 is open with slushy snow at Clark’s Junction this morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

South Islanders are being urged to be "sensible" and prepared for widespread road closures today with heavy rain and up to 25cm of snow expected in some areas.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said an orange heavy rain warning remains in place until 3pm today in Dunedin, North Otago and Clutha (southeast of Raes Junction), where up to 80mm of rain was still expected to fall at peak rates of up to 10mm per hour.

That rain was expected to turn to snow above 200m today.

In Canterbury, State Highway is 80 is closed between Pukaki and Mount Cook and SH8 Pukaki to Fairlie is also closed due to snow. There is a chance SH73 may also close with up to 50cm of snow forecast to fall in the area.

In inland parts of eastern Otago, up to 35cm of snow was expected to settle above 400m until 10pm today, with lesser amounts accumulating down to 200m.

State Highway 85 between Kyeburn and Palmerston closed just before 9am, NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised.

Snow has blanketed the summit of the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, this morning and chains must be fitted. A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokeswoman said crews were clearing the alpine road and applying grit.

More snow was expected throughout the day and road users were asked to follow crew instructions at checkpoints.

Motorists are warned to check for road closures before leaving home and be sensible about driving in today's conditions. PHOTO STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Elsewhere, the roads are wet and temperatures are reasonably warm and sitting above zero at about 7am."This will likely change and there's a good chance the roads will get icy later in the morning. Expect a few rocks on the road if heading through the Kawarau Gorge."

In Central Otago, wet roads were being reported across the district with some strong wind gusts. A spokeswoman for the district council said there's been sleet and snow flurries in Manuherekia and Maniototo areas but was not settling yet.

Dansey’s Pass Road is closed (from the gates past the Dansey’s Pass Hotel), due to snow and ice on the Waitaki side.

The Milford Road (SH94) in Southland remained open.

Dunedin toddler Delilah Singleton celebrated her second birthday yesterday by splashing in the many puddles around the city as many prepare for wet, windy and snowy weather. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A snowfall warning was in place for State Highway 1, from Dunedin to Waitati, until 5pm today, where up to 25cm of snow may settle at the summit of the Northern Motorway, with lesser amounts down to 200m.

However, there was no snow on the motorway about 7.15am today, nor on Three Mile Hill or other higher roads in the city.

The heavy rain meant streams and rivers may rise rapidly, and surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions were possible. The heavy snowfall might cause roads to be closed, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris warned.

"We’re not just expecting a skiff of snow. If we get 15cm to 25cm like we’re forecasting, there won’t be too many punters’ cars that will be good enough to take that on. Check for road closures before you leave home. Be sensible about driving and take it easy in this weather."

There was slushy snow at Clark’s Junction this morning but State Highway 87 remained open.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said staff and contractors were out for much of yesterday and overnight making preparations for the bad weather. This included checking stormwater systems, sweeping gutters and clearing mud tanks.

"Residents can also help by checking nearby mud-tank grates for any debris and clearing them if they are able. We’re also asking everyone to take extra care on our roads, as the heavy rain may cause surface flooding and slips and can make driving hazardous."

Travel disruption and damage to trees and powerlines was possible, and cold conditions may cause stress for livestock. Residents were urged to prepare for snow, cold temperatures and possible power outages.

Momona dairy farmer Hamish Jenkins said he was confident the rivers and grounds around his farm would be able to take a heavy onslaught of rain thanks to one of the driest winters he had ever seen.

"It’s been so dry for so long, we haven’t had decent rain for months — The ground is so hard underfoot night now I think it could take a bucketing down of rain."

He said despite the possibility of it all being a "non-event", there was still a warning in place and farmers should still prepare.

That included having enough feed on hand and preparing shelter for livestock.

The Otago Regional Council duty flood officer Andrew Welsh said river levels were expected to rise and some may come close to channel capacity.

"If rain falls as forecast, rivers are likely to be contained to their channels, but the situation can change rapidly.

"Rivers will be fast-moving, and conditions can change quickly, so it’s important people stay informed and be prepared."

Heavy snow forecast for inland parts of eastern Otago would cause snowmelt, affecting river levels.

