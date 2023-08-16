Snow crews get through to Milford

Crews working in freezing conditions have ploughed their way through 35 kilometres of thick snow to reopen Fiordland's Milford Road.

The road - State Highway 94 - has now reopened after being impassable for the past two-and-a-half days because of the snow.

State Highway 94 has now reopened after being impassable because of snow. Photo: Kevin Thompson

Waka Kotahi's Milford Road team maintains the highway and has posted video of snow-clearing efforts in the Monkey Creek area.

Milford Road Alliance manager Kevin Thompson said crews using a loader with an articulated blade had been hard at work carving a path through the 80cm deep snow.

Photo: Kevin Thompson

Plough trucks then came through and finished the job to get the road open today, he said.

The forecast was clear for the next few days so it was expected the route would remain passable.