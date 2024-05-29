Snow falls on passes

The Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, this morning. Photo:

There was a light dusting of snow on South Island passes last night as competing weather systems bring blustery conditions to much of the country.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman said snow had fallen on the Crown Range Rd and on Coronet Peak overnight but it had been cleared and gritted early this morning.

A brief period of snow above 900 metres was also possible early this morning at Canterbury's Lindis Pass and up to 1cm could accumulate near the summit. While a road snowfall warning for the pass has been lifted, overnight rain has caused ice but it has been gritted and the road remains open.

At Arthur's Pass rain will ease to a few showers this morning, then clearing to fine in the evening. Snow is falling down to 1000 metres.

Snow has also fallen on Milford Rd (SH94) around Homer Tunnel. The route remains open but NZTA Waka Kotahi cautioned that snow clearing equipment could be operating this morning.

A strong wind watch is in place until 4pm for coastal Southland and Clutha, and Dunedin south of Otago Peninsula.

Southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told RNZ two opposing weather systems - a low pressure system just east of the country and then a high pressure system west of the country - are contributing to the strong winds and thunderstorm conditions.

"At the moment things are already starting to get a bit breezy..., as the day goes on we are expecting those winds to ramp up and especially from the afternoon," Makgabutlane says.

Winds in Invercargill were already at about 70km/h.

Makgabutlane said later in the week things would get much warmer.

Christchurch is forecast to reach 18 and 19 deg C on Friday and Saturday, while Dunedin is forecast to hit 19 deg C.