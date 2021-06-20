Sunday, 20 June 2021

Snow flurries for Canterbury passes, heavy rain watch

    MetService has issued a warning for snowfall on alpine passes in Canterbury.

    Snow flurries are expected to accumulate on the Lewis Pass (State Highway 7) above 900m from 3am to 10am on Monday and up to 1cm of snow could settle near the summit.

    Snow was also expected on Porters Pass (SH 73) between 3am and 8am, also above 900m, but little is expected to get on the road.

    There was a light dusting of snow on the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, this morning.

    Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in place for North Canterbury, north of about Amberley, from 11am on Sunday until 9am on Monday. 

     

     

     

     

