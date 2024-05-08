Snow forecast in parts of South Island

Canterbury alpine passes and regions in the lower South Island are in for a dusting of snow until early on Thursday.

Snow was expected about Arthur's Pass (State Highway 73) from 6pm today until 3am tomorrow. Expect 1 to 2cm to accumulate above 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

Porters Pass (SH73) was also forecast to get up to 5cm of snow above 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres, from 6pm today until 3am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the hills around Central Otago and much of Southland are also forecast to get snow as low as 500 metres.

MetService meteorologist Thapi Makgabutlane said the snow would cause temperatures to plummet overnight and tomorrow, creating a slew of road snowfall warnings around the region.

"Those snow flurries are possible from the second half of Wednesday and will move through fairly quickly as the cold front moves across, mostly clearing by the end of the day.

"Temperatures take quite a dip, and Thursday morning looks particularly cold over Otago, while daytime temperatures will barely go into double digits."