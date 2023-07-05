Snow play on 'The Great Alpine Highway No. 73'

Photo supplied.

The closest ski area to Christchurch opened for business today.

Porters in the Craigieburn Range welcomed a large group of patrons as families took advantage of excellent winter weather to enjoy the snow on the intermediate and learner slopes.

Photo supplied.

Many had come from Christchurch and nearby Castle Hill Village with a few Aucklanders completing the mix.

Said one, ‘these were some of the best conditions the kids had experienced early in the season’ while the snow sports school were also kept busy with many lesson demands.

Photo supplied.

The fine weather is set to continue and snowmaking is sure to keep the mountain looking good for this level of skier and snow boarder as Porters looks forward to more natural and man made snow in the future.