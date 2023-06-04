Snow warning Canterbury alpine passes

Canterbury alpine passes are set to get snow, as a cold front moves up the South Island over King's Birthday Weekend.

MetService has advised holidaymakers to take care on the roads as an "intense front" moves over the South Island on Sunday, bringing snow and rain to parts of the South Island.

‘‘This front is followed by a cold outbreak bringing snow to inland parts of the South Island, affecting higher roads and possibly damaging powerlines. On Sunday, there is likely to be warning amounts of snow for inland Otago and for the Canterbury High Country, south of the Rangitata River.’’

MetService issued fresh snow warnings this morning. Heavy snow was expected to affect Canterbury alpine passes including Porters Pass (State Highway 73) , which may get between 15cm and 20cm and Arthur's Pass (SH73), forecast to get up to 12cm from Sunday evening until Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a snow warning is in place via the Crown Range linking Queenstown and Wanaka, with snow expected to fall as low as 600 metres until noon on Sunday.

A spokesman for Queenstown Lakes District Council advised road users to carry chains and be ready to fit them, as conditions were expected to worsen.

"Crews will continue to monitor the situation. Remember, if you regularly travel over the Crown Range chains should be carried all winter."

In Central Otago, there was a mixture of wet and dry roads across the district this morning with a strong breeze making its way through Whakatipu and the Upper Clutha.

People are advised to keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts, snow warnings and to take care on the roads during the long weekend.

Snow for alpine roads

Milford Road (SH94)

From 6am-11am: Snow expected during Sunday morning, and 4 to 8cm may settle on the road near the Homer Tunnel, with lesser amounts to 700 metres.

Crown Range Road

Fom 7am-12pm: Snow forecast to lower to 600 metres Sunday morning, and 4 to 8 cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 600 metres.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

From 8am-2pm: Snow set to lower to 500 metres Sunday morning, and 4 to 8cm or more may settle on the road above 700 metres, with lesser amounts to 500 metres.

Porters Pass (SH73)

From 4pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday: Snow is forecast to lower to 500 metres Sunday afternoon, and 15 to 20 cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 500 metres.

Arthurs Pass (SH73)

From 5pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday: Snow expected to lower to 500 metres late on Sunday afternoon, and 6 to 12cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 500 metres.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

From 8pm on Sunday until 8am on Monday: Snow is forecast to lower to 500 metres on Sunday evening, and 4 to 8 cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 500 metres.



- ODT Online









