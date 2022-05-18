Snow warnings issued as wild weather arrives

Road snow warnings and heavy rain and wind watches are in place across the South Island as a spell of wild weather heads up the country.

The MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers from 4am to 1pm on Thursday. A strong wind watch is also in place for the Canterbury High Country from 11pm today to 1pm on Thursday.

The MetService is forecasting heavy rain with thunderstorms for the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria."

In the High Country, northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

A series of fronts embedded in a moist northwesterly flow is expected to last through to late Thursday, bringing periods of heavy rain to western areas of the South Island.

Strong west to northwest winds are expected ahead of the fronts from later today.

Road snow warnings in place for the Crown Range Rd and the Milford Rd (State Highway 94).

The MetService says a few snow showers are expected to affect both roads from Thursday evening. The current advisory says little snow will settle near the summits.

But more snow is expected overnight on Thursday and Friday and the advisory is likely to be extended.

A strong wind watch is in place for Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Clutha, Southland and Stewart Island from 9pm tonight to 7am on Thursday.

The MetService says winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Further west there is a heavy rain warning in place for Fiordland, where 70mm to 90mm could accumulate overnight from late this afternoon.

Earlier this week, MetService meteorologist April Clark said the hills around Dunedin could get a dusting of snow as the cooler weather moved through.