South Island hot air balloon crashes: Pilots ejected due to not wearing harnesses

A hot air balloon carrying seven passengers and pilot tipped over while landing in a field in Methven on January 1. Photo: Kurt Bayer

Pilots in two different hot air balloon crashes were thrown from the baskets on landing due to not wearing harnesses.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has released its preliminary report into the crashes in Methven and Arrowtown.

In Methven on January 1, a hot air balloon carrying seven passengers as well as the pilot was landing in a field.

In the report, it says the basket tipped over after a rough landing and the pilot was ejected.

The balloon rope got caught around his neck and he was dragged across the field.

He was seriously injured in the incident and spent time in hospital.

In Arrowtown on July 9 last year, a hot air balloon reportedly experienced difficulties while landing.

Its canopy had contacted power lines and draped over a house, the report says.

The basket was carrying 11 passengers and the pilot, and "some" passengers were ejected and sustained injuries.

At the time of the crash, passenger Malcolm Porter told the Otago Daily Times two passengers were ejected.

He said it was like "coming down a lift at a hotel, full flight, and then just stopping dead."

In each incident the pilot was not wearing a harness, the report found. Everyone on board was at risk of injury when the aircraft was out of control without a pilot at a safety-critical phase of the flight.

TAIC is recommending pilot restraint harnesses during critical phases of commercial balloon flights be mandatory.

Current civil aviation rules specifically exempt balloon pilots from having to wear harnesses during take-off and landing.

The report has been released in the initial stages of the investigation to publicise particular facts and circumstances in the interests of transport safety. The formal findings will be released at a later date.

-By Devon Bolger