Southerly switch: Heavy rain, frost and even snow forecast for South Island

The range of temperatures expected during the day tomorrow. Image: weatherwatch.co.nz

A reprieve from the humid nights is on the way as a southerly sweeps up New Zealand, bringing a chance of frost and even snow to the South Island.

Philip Duncan, of weatherwatch.co.nz, says the windy west to south-west cool change would most likely be felt in the lower South Island - including Canterbury, Southland and parts of Otago - on Friday, before hitting the North Island later that night and into Saturday.

Some parts of Canterbury and populated areas of the West Coast will bear the brunt of the cool change.

Christchurch will drop to single digits overnight at the weekend but enjoy fine conditions, while Dunedin will also drop to single digits.

Expected minimum temperatures across the country on Friday night. Image: weatherwatch.co.nz

Expect a low of 8 deg C on Thursday night, with that pattern to continue until Monday when it increases slightly to 10 deg C. Highs would range between 19 deg C today, and 15 deg C on Sunday.

MetService says overnight temperatures will halve in some cities tonight as a southerly kicks in.

However, temperatures remain pretty warm during the day in the North Island, only dropping a few degrees over the weekend with just a few showers in the west and south.

Duncan said the whole country would either be below average, or about average, over Friday night.

"No one will be warmer than average for the first time this week."

Friday night would be when there would be chance of a frost across inland South Island and the Canterbury high country.

Duncan said any frosts would "be very limited to inland areas through the mountains".

"No frost risks exist in more populated places."

MetService has also issued a severe weather watch for bursts of heavy rain in the south and west of the South Island tonight.

It said the downpours would come as part of a front which was expected to move northeast over the South Island, between 6pm today and 6am tomorrow.

Over the 12 hour time-frame, rainfall could reach warning levels, with up to 50mm expected to fall in Southland, 40mm in the Clutha district, and up to 60mm in Fiordland.

In Westland (south of Otira), up to 60mm of rain was also expected to fall between 1am and 11am tomorrow.

Up to 3cm of snow was expected to accumulate above 700m on the Milford Road (SH94), from 1am to 7am.

Some snow flurries may affect the road above 800m in the afternoon, but little, if any, was expected to settle, he said.

The map showing areas where temperatures will drop to below zero during the early hours of Saturday morning, bringing frosts and possibly snow. Photo: weatherwatch.co.nz

Wellington would bask in 10 deg C overnight at the weekend and have bright, sunny days with highs of 18 deg C and 16 deg C on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Hamiltonians woke to 19 deg C at 6am today, but it would drop to 10 deg C overnight. Aucklanders don't have to expect a dramatic change, with today's overnight low of 15 deg C dropping to 13 deg C by Sunday.

- Additional reporting ODT