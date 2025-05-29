$40m waste contract awarded

Ashburton Resource Recovery Park. PHOTO: ASHBURTON DISTRICT COUNCIL

WasteCo in Christchurch has been chosen from three tenders to take over Ashburton’s waste management contract.

The $40 million nine-year contract will begin in September next year.

It includes kerbside collection of general refuse, recycling, and a new Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) service, which will be introduced to 12,300 households.

WasteCo will also manage public place litter and recycling bins, event waste services, illegal dumping, and the full operation of two resource recovery parks, 13 recycling drop-off sites, and services for 21 schools across the district.

It would also see a new re-use shop at Ashburton Resource Recovery Park to support waste diversion and community initiatives.

WasteCo chief executive David Peterson said the contract marked a significant milestone in the company’s continued national growth.

“We are excited to partner with Ashburton District Council and to work closely with the Ashburton community,” Peterson said.

“This contract allows us to deliver innovative, future-focused waste solutions that will enhance service delivery, environmental performance, and community outcomes.’’

The contract would support 23 full-time employees, and necessitate nine new collection vehicles and an associated plant.

Peterson said WasteCo had a strong focus on technology, innovation, and the ability to provide real-time data and performance reporting.

The company would also explore solar power and invest in hybrid and electric fleet options.