ACL wins water contract

The district's drinking, stormwater and wastewater services will be managed by Ashburton Contracting Limited (ACL) for the next five years, after the award of the treatment, network operations and maintenance contract by Ashburton District Council.

The announcement follows a competitive tender and evaluation process, which included a statutory cost-effectiveness review of the service.

Council chief executive Hamish Riach says through this exercise, the council was able to test the market and achieve a competitive price for ratepayers.

"We're delighted to award the three waters maintenance and operations contract to ACL. They made a compelling bid for what are crucial core services that residents rely on.

"Following on from the review and the tender process, it was very pleasing to achieve both cost savings and an improved level of service for council and the community."

The $9.8 million contract will begin on July 1.