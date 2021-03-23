Appeal for information after Ashburton haystack arson

Ashburton police are appealing for information about a suspicious fire on Sunday.

At 4.30am police and Fire and Emergency NZ responded to a large haystack fire at Longbeach Farm Estate in Eiffelton.

A stack of 1000 square bales valued at $40,000 were engulfed in flames about 10m from the intersection of Lower Beach and Windermere Rds.

"Thankfully no one was injured, but a large and expensive clean up operation is ongoing," a police spokesperson said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who might have information concerning suspicious people or vehicles in the area leading up to the fire."

If you have any information that could help police, phone Detective Anthony Clare at the Ashburton police station on 105, quoting event number P045894760. Or phone Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.