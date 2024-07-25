Big oppurtunity for young scientist

Ashburton College head student Tamsin Cartney's favourite subjects are biology and chemistry. Photo: Supplied

Budding scientist Tamsin Cartney of Ashburton College has arrived in England this week, ready to learn and be inspired at the London International Youth Science Forum.

‘‘It’s going to be a really cool opportunity,’’ the 18-year-old head student said as she was getting ready to fly out on Monday.

She qualified to attend after impressing at an Auckland science forum earlier this year, combined with top NCEA results in science.

The two-week residential science forum begins this week.

To be attended by about 500 science buffs from around the world aged 16 to 21, it will feature lectures from leading scientists and visits to world-class laboratories and universities.

Cartney said her favourite science subjects were biology and chemistry.

‘‘Because you learn how things are made and how things work. The human body, animals, evolution, which I just find really interesting,’’ she said.