Birthday treat for Stuart at Plains

Four-year-old Stuart Pouniu (above) got a birthday treat visiting the Plains Vintage Railway & Historical Museum at the weekend.

The preschooler, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, was among the many people to take advantage of the the Plains open day taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the historic village, including the miniature Burrell traction engine owned by Methven farmer Ian Marr (also pictured).

Mr Marr, a member of the Ashburton Steam and Model Engineering Club, has owned the model for two years. He also owns two miniature steam locomotives and has two traction engines.

Mr Marr said the fully working Burrell, modelled on a six-horse power steam engine, was bought in ‘‘pretty good’’ condition although he had done work on its valve timing and altering the gear shift.

It runs on "very little" Welsh smokeless coal and if pushed was able to travel up to 10km per hour.