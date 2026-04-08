Busy roundabout to close for three weeks

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Work is set to start on the roundabout that links Oak Gr, Walnut Ave, Belt Rd and Harrison St on April 13.
Ashburton District Council group manager Neil McCann said work at the busy roundabout had been timed to coincide with part of the school holidays.
“We know this intersection is busy with cars, buses, bikes and pedestrians as many are heading to Ashburton College, and we are closing it fully so that the work can be done faster.”
Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use footpaths to navigate the intersection, but no vehicles will be allowed. The work zone will be fenced off for safety.
The work is being done by the district council’s roading maintenance contractor, Fulton Hogan, and machinery will be active during the day.
“They are going to mill the old surface, even it out and then lay new structural asphalt,’’ McCann said.
‘‘All the existing kerbing and the plants in the centre of the roundabout will stay, it’s the road surface that’s being improved.’’