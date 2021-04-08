Thursday, 8 April 2021

Cancer photo cards turn heads

    Checking out the new greeting cards are (from left) Cancer Society manager Annie Bonifant, photographer Nel Davison and Cancer Society administrator Sharon Robinson. Photo: Ashburton Courier
    The Mid Canterbury centre of the Cancer Society has just launched a greeting card fundraiser with local photographer Nel Davison.

    Images snapped have been made into cards and are being sold separately or in packs of 10.

    Cards featuring flowers, birds and landscapes cost $3 each or $25 for packs of 10.

    "(They are) made from images kindly donated by the late Norman Early,” said Mid Canterbury Cancer Society manager Annie Bonifant.

    “They were really popular, people especially loved Norman’s wax eye images, and it was a fantastic fundraiser.”

    It had been decided to do another print run and the society was very grateful to Nel Davison.

    Mrs Bonifant said the cards would appeal to everyone and were available from reception at the Cancer Society building on Mona Square, Ashburton.

