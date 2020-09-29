Canterbury halls, war memorials share $181,000 repair bonus

The Mt Somers War Memorial Hall. Photo: Supplied

The Mt Hutt Memorial Hall, Mt Somers War Memorial Hall, Seafield Hall and Ashburton war memorial and cenotaph will each receive a share of $181,000 for repairs and renovations, thanks to Provincial Growth Funding announced today by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones.

The minister has revealed that 97 town halls and war memorials across the country will benefit from a total of $12.4 million of funding for renovations and Ashburton district Mayor Neil Brown said four Mid Canterbury facilities were included.

‘‘We are very excited for the improvements this funding will provide these important halls and monuments, as well as the economic benefits they will have for our tradespeople.’’

He said each hall had a long and valued history in its community and continued to serve many people for a range of purposes, from church services and children’s playgroups to community functions, weddings, funerals and centres for Civil Defence activities.

‘‘The Ashburton cenotaph is our district’s main war memorial and we are pleased that it will receive the repairs it needs to continue honouring those who have served our country.’’

Repairing the two flagpole stone bases at the memorial will cost $40,000.

Repairs to the halls will cost $141,582 and include interior and exterior painting, re-cladding, replacing auditorium chairs, gibbing, purchasing a generator for Civil Defence activities and demolishing an old chimney.

The Government earmarked money for town hall and war memorial renovations in May as part of covid stimulus work.

All four renovation projects are expected to start before the end of the year.