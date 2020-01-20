CBD revamp under way

Cass Street will be the first street to be redeveloped, with work beginning January 27.

Ashburton District Council has announced that the construction tender for the Ashburton town centre streetscapes renewal has been awarded to Tru-Line Civil.

The Christchurch-based civil engineering company will be responsible for replacing and upgrading the CBD's three waters infrastructure; constructing new road and footpath surfaces; and installing new landscape features.

The $15 million construction project is expected to begin in the CBD later this month and will take about two years to complete.

The project will create a pedestrian and cycle-friendly environment, introduce a 30kmh speed limit in the area bordered by East, Moore, Cass and Havelock streets, revitalise the existing landscaping with more trees, new plantings and rain gardens, and install new lighting and street furniture.

Concept designs were consulted on with the community in 2018.

Chair of the Town Centre Subcommittee, councillor Carolyn Cameron said the council was impressed with Tru-Line Civil's expertise and experience in delivering projects around Canterbury and the wider South Island.

"Tru-Line Civil have a proven track record carrying out a range of civil engineer projects, and we are very pleased to have them undertake this significant upgrade.

"We are excited - as I'm sure many in the community are, for the physical works to finally begin in the town centre. It will make a tremendous difference to the look and feel of this important space, with the intent of reinforcing a viable and vibrant CBD, reclaiming retail spend and attracting businesses back in the commercial centre."

The design scheme was completed in September 2019 and is available on the council website.

The council has been liaising with affected stakeholders including property owners and businesses in the town centre and will continue to work with affected stakeholders to reduce disruption as much as possible throughout the project's two-year duration.

Work will begin on Cass Street first, followed by Tancred, Moore and Burnett Streets, before work finishes up on East Street and Havelock Street. For more information on the project, visit ashburtondc.govt.nz/ashburtoncbd.