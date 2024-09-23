The Christmas Experience: Homes to be decorated for a good cause

Exquisite silver baubles, shimmering stars, gold reindeer and velvet-clad figurines are being carefully unpacked at several Mid Canterbury homes.

The decorations will feature in The Christmas Experience, which will raise money for Hospice Mid Canterbury, on November 24.

From 10am to 2pm, members of the public will be able to tour the decorated homes, as well as three gardens, in Ashburton.

A seven-member committee has been preparing for the biennial event which will raise funds for hospice services.

The festive home and garden tour has been held on two previous occasions.

The brainchild of hospice volunteer Barbara Redmond, the event is an opportunity to explore the lit-up areas with friends and family while supporting a good cause.

Hospice Mid Canterbury hospice manager Nicole Williams (left) and committee members Barbara Redmond, Anne Marie Leech and Christine Todd get ready for The Christmas Experience. Photo: Supplied

Committee member Christine Todd said the householders approached hospice about the tour.

Fellow committee member Anne Marie Leech said the homes had not previously been on display for the event.

Each house will be decorated differently and many of the wonderful decorations were brought in by the homeowners from overseas.

Early bird tickets are available until the end of September for $65, then they are $75. The price includes a goodies bag, some Christmas cake and a glass of bubbly. There will be a coffee cart and ice cream at one of the tour locations.

"On the day about 50 people will volunteer to ensure the day goes smoothly and everyone has an enjoyable time," Leech said.

The Christmas tour is open to anyone over 16 but isn’t suitable for wheelchair users.

Tickets to The Christmas Experience can be purchased at House of Travel Ashburton, 242a East St; Kowhai House, 70 Havelock St; or at events.humanitix.com

The Christmas Experience will be on November 24. Image: Facebook

By Dellwyn Moylan