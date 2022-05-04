Chrome machines on show

Originals Motorcycle Club president Gerald McKenzie (left) and member Humpty outside the Ashburton RSA where the motorcycle show will be held. Photo: Ashburton Courier

The Ashburton show and shine motorcycle event returns this weekend.

The Originals Motorcycle Club is hosting the show for Wheels Week, where once again plenty of chrome machines will be on display, but at a new location.

In previous years, the show has been held at the Devon Tavern, but this year the RSA invited the club to use its premises.

The bikes will be polished, oiled, buffed and lined up on display at the RSA’s Doris Linton Lounge on Cox St, Ashburton on May 7.

Originals club president Gerald McKenzie said anyone can enter their motorbike to be judged for a $10 entry fee.

“The 10 top bikes get a framed certificate and the motorbike entrants can vote as well,” McKenzie said.

There is a gold coin donation for the public to view the machines and vote for their favourite.

Club member Humpty said it normally has about 35 bikes on show with entrants coming from all over Canterbury.

“All makes and models of bikes are welcome, there are no restrictions,” he said.

If you plan on entering your two-wheeled chrome beauty, there are a few factors that can help a bike stand out from the crowd. Ensuring eth bike is in good order no matter what its age is one of the most important tips.

“Look at that one,” McKenzie said, pointing to Humpty’s Harley-Davidson, Fat Boy, gleaming in the sun.

“Look how tidy that is and it’s reasonably old.”

Proceeds from the day will go to a charity.

“We like to give back to the community, plus it is good for us as a forum to advertise the Ashburton Motorcycle Show, which is happening on 19 November,” McKenzie said.

The Ashburton show and shine motorcycle show is on May 7 from 11am at the RSA.

-By Daniel Tobin