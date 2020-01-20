City swim team returns for camp

Christchurch’s JASI swim team members and supporters at their accommodation base, the new lodge in the Tinwald Domain.

Some 27 swimmers from Christchurch’s JASI swim team have been enjoying eight days of training at a summer swim school in Ashburton.

Alongside two coaches and two managers, the young swimmers have been training twice a day in the EA Networks Centre pool (8am-10am and 4pm-6pm) and also doing land training.

Swimmers cycle daily from the Tinwald Domain lodge, where they are staying, to the pool, which they share with other swimmers.

The swim team were among the very first users of the new Tinwald lodge during a ‘soft’ opening period last year. Team officials mooted an interest at the time of returning for another stay and training camp.