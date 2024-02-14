College evacuated after threat, man arrested

Ashburton College. Photo: Ashburton Courier

A man has been charged after a concerning message was left on an overnight answerphone at Ashburton College.

Police were alerted about 8.30am on Wednesday and sped to the school as students were arriving for the day.

The college was evacuated and students assembled on the school field, while parents and caregivers were notified via text shortly after 9am.

"There was no risk to public safety, however police treat all reported threats seriously," Senior Sergeant Janine Bowden said.

A 22-year-old man was arrested without incident at his home address about 9am.

He was facing two charges - misuse of a telephone in relation to the threat, and false allegation of offence in relation to the wasteful deployment of police resources.

He was due to appear in the Ashburton District Court this morning.