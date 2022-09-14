Cruising in Annmarie's home-built 1929 Ford Model A hot rod

Annmarie McCloy with her 1929 Ford Model A. Photo: Ashburton Courier

Canterbury car enthusiast Annmarie McCloy has built her very own hot rod - a 1929 Ford Model A - complete with a special Betty Boop monogram.

The Kermit green hot rod with the 'Annie’s A' monogram on the rear took her two years to complete from scratch. It may be a low budget car - according to Annmarie - but it has a 302 V8-powered motor and drives like a dream.

And this week Annmarie’s husband, Gerard, has been driving it the length of the country for the New Zealand Hot Rod Association’s 60th anniversary Diamond Cruise.

The cruise started in Bluff on September 1 and is set to finish in Cape Reinga today.

The inaugural nationwide cruise had a 14-day itinerary.

Annmarie was on hand when the group stopped at Tinwald where club members welcomed the visiting drivers - including Gerard.

The couple then headed to Christchurch for dinner at Kustoms Car Club in McLeans Island, before the cruise continued on to the West Coast.

Being a member of the hot rod association was a great chance to catch up with friends and family and meet like-minded people, Annmarie said.

There is great camaraderie among members and being involved offers a chance to meet different people from all over the country with shared interests, she said.

She said Gerard had never visited Cape Reinga or Bluff.

Other vehicles joined the cruise at various points along the itinerary route.

There were set stopping points, as well as places of interest for club members to visit.

The McCloys have been members of the Americars Rod and Custom Car Club in Ashburton - which is affiliated with the New Zealand Hot Rod Association - for more than 15 years.

It has over 60 members and often joins with other hot rod clubs to participate in events.

The couple also run the Rods at Methven Hot Rod Show every two years.

The proceeds raised at the event go to the Methven Volunteer Fire Brigade.

In the past, there was also money given towards the establishment of the Methven Skatepark.

