Damage to public toilets assessed after fire

Police put up tape around the toilets. Photo: Supplied

Rakaia’s public toilets have limited services following a suspected arson.

The Rakaia Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the blaze about 1am last Sunday.

They extinguished the fire and then police put up tape around the toilets.

Police said it appeared a toilet paper dispenser had been set alight.

Ashburton District Council staff were assessing the damage to the toilets last week.

A district council spokesperson said at least five cubicles remained open.

‘‘The whole 10-pan block is not affected,’’ the spokesperson said.

‘‘Travellers still have access to public toilets and a place to wash their hands.

‘‘Staff are still assessing the damage and organising repairs, so the cost is not known yet.’’