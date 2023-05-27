Dead whale on Waimate beach

A dead whale washed up on Hook Beach, near Waimate, this afternoon, but has since floated back out to sea.

Department of Conservation spokesman Jeff Neems said the whale was reported about 1pm and Doc staff visited the site.

"We informed the local rūnanga, and we were in the process of responding dispatching staff to the location.

"But by the time our staff reached the site — which is quite isolated — the tide had taken the animal back out to sea."

He said staff were not sure what sort of whale it was, but reported it had been dead for some time.

"We would encourage the public to contact Doc immediately if the dead whale is brought ashore again by tides/swells and we will respond."

By John Lewis