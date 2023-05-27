Saturday, 27 May 2023

Dead whale on Waimate beach

    ashburton.png

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Mid Canterbury

    A dead whale washed up on Hook Beach, near Waimate, this afternoon, but has since floated back out to sea.

    Department of Conservation spokesman Jeff Neems said the whale was reported about 1pm and Doc staff visited the site.

    "We informed the local rūnanga, and we were in the process of responding dispatching staff to the location.

    "But by the time our staff reached the site — which is quite isolated — the tide had taken the animal back out to sea."

    He said staff were not sure what sort of whale it was, but reported it had been dead for some time.

    "We would encourage the public to contact Doc immediately if the dead whale is brought ashore again by tides/swells and we will respond."

    By John Lewis

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter