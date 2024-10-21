Dedication to Child Cancer Foundation recognised

Celebrating her life membership from the Child Cancer Foundation is Sue Green (front row fourth from right) with extended family, including husband Rod by her side, Governor General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro and her son Philip (back row right). Photo: Supplied

Canterbury's Sue Geen says she was humbled to receive a prestigious Child Cancer Foundation life membership for 26 years of service.

‘‘I know it is an honour not bestowed on many. My work with families was rewarding for me,’’ Green said.

Green receives her life membership award from the Governor General. Photo: Supplied

It was presented by Governor General of New Zealand, Dame Cindy Kiro, at a ceremony at Government House in Auckland.

‘‘Attending the ceremony was wonderful but also a little nerve-wracking. It was something I had never expected to happen. To be able to share it with our children and grandchildren was very special,’’ Green said.

The Ashburton woman's involvement with child cancer is a personal one.

She and husband Rod were living in Methven when their son Philip was diagnosed in 1987.

‘‘So many people helped us with baking, meals, babysitting and it meant so much to us,’’ Green said.

‘‘However, when you have a sick child, and in hospital, you form bonds with many other parents who are going through the same child cancer journey as yourself.

Sue Green pictured helping a five-year-old in her charge at Mt Hutt some years ago. Photo: Supplied

‘‘When you go home you are solely in charge of your child and lack the nursing support and that of other parents travelling the same journey as yourself, at times it was almost a relief to return to the security the hospital offered.

‘‘When asked to form a group in Mid Canterbury all those years ago, it was a chance to get to meet up and get to know other parents in the area. This has been a catalyst for my long years in the organisation, as I never want a parent to feel that isolation when they come home from hospital.’’

Green along with Colleen and Stan Beams became founding members of the Mid Canterbury branch of the foundation in 1996, raising funds and providing support to families.

Sue helped establish the Whānau Connect Group for families in Mid Canterbury in 2010, taking on the role of lead.

The group helped foster a close-knit community, where families with children affected by cancer could receive peer-to-peer support.

‘‘I have enjoyed getting to know families, sharing experiences and hopefully some wisdom from our time during our son's illness,’’ Green said.

The foundation chief executive Monica Brigg said Green’s dedication had left a lasting impact on the families of Mid Canterbury.

‘‘Sue’s compassion and generosity have touched so many lives. Her efforts have helped create a strong sense of community during some of the most difficult times for these families,’’ Brigg said.

By Dellwyn Moylan