Driving service calls for help

Methven retiree Vivienne Lamb is a regular user of the Mid Canterbury Connector community transport service in need of volunteer drivers. Photo: Supplied

Volunteer drivers are needed for a community transport service that keeps Cantabrians like Vivienne Lamb and Binita Khanal mobile and connected.

Mid Canterbury has no public transport service and the Mid Canterbury Connector was set up to help residents travel to Ashburton for medical/dental appointments, visit friends and family or go shopping.

Fares are reasonable and go towards the operational costs of the vehicle.

Vivienne and Binita, both of Methven, use the service, with Vivienne saying she has been making use of the Mid Canterbury Connector since the service was started two years ago.

The Methven retiree does not hold a driver's licence and used to rely on her husband, friends and family to take her to Ashburton for appointments, shopping or catch-ups.

Now she books the service when she needs it and cruises into Ashburton.

The door-to-door service is run by the Mid Canterbury Community Vehicle Trust, which contracts Safer Mid Canterbury to take bookings.

Vivienne said she uses the service about twice a month.

In Ashburton, she goes shopping, visits friends or has lunch with her sister who lives in town.

"It’s good, I love it," she said.

"It’s just my independence, that I’m independent again."

For Binita, the service allowed her to get to Ashburton to attend classes to sit her driver’s licence test.

She now has a learner's licence and is ready to sit her restricted licence test this month.

The service, which used to be on set days in different areas, runs Monday to Friday.

Now people from any area can book when they need to through Safer Mid Canterbury’s Ani Koperu - 03 928 8164.

She also organises the volunteer drivers.

Ashburton District Deputy Mayor Liz McMillan, who is the trust chair, said demand for the service, which was heavily impacted by Covid, was starting to grow. This has created the need for more volunteer drivers.

"It was set up to combat social isolation in the more rural/remote parts of the district, particularly in older adults who no longer drive or have no access to transport (through family etc)."

She said having community transport available allowed people to continue to access services they needed or to get out and about and feel a part of the community.

"The relationship between the passenger and their regular volunteer driver is also really important, often becoming a friendship.

"That driver may be the only person that older person sees all week," she said.

To have a chat about becoming a volunteer, email Lesley.symington@safer.org.nz or call on 027 586 6556.

-By Toni Williams