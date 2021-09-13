Dunk It For Plunket event planned

Plunket mums and bubs get together regularly for connection and support at morning tea sessions around the district. Photo: Supplied

Rakaia Plunket is hosting a Dunk it for Plunket morning tea.

The event, supported by Arnott’s biscuits, is a nationwide fundraiser to help support the organisation.

It is part of the Raise a Bundle promotion to help raise $6 million needed annually to provide Plunket’s community services to families across New Zealand.

Plunket Mid Canterbury community support co-ordinator Sue-Ann Carr said plans were in place for a morning tea at Rakaia Plunket rooms, on Elizabeth St, on September 23 from 10am.

It’s a chance for people to meet up with others for a cuppa and make a donation to the organisation, she said.

Although people could donate online at www.raiseabundle.org.nz/fundraisers/suecarr at any time.

"We’ve aimed at $500 but ... we know how tough it is (out there) … but you just don’t know, people are still generous and still think of others.

"Every little bit helps," she said.

The Mid Canterbury group was also selling natural fruit bars through their Facebook page to support their work helping babies and families in the district.

Carr said the go-ahead of the morning tea events nationwide would depend on whether covid restrictions were still in place and the final decisions from national office.

It may end up being an virtual morning tea, depending on the national decision, Carr said.

The Rakaia Plunket group, which has around dozen mothers who get together for chat groups when they can every second and fourth Thursday of the month, from 10am to noon.

Anyone can attend the Dunk it for Plunket morning tea, or can donate to the fundraising page.