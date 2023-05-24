Fishing offences total more than $3000 in fines, costs

A repeat offender was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling $3530 in the Timaru District Court last week for multiple fishing offences at the Mackenzie Basin hydro canals.

The hydro canal fishery is the most popular freshwater sports fishery in New Zealand.

Tare Tare, of Ashburton, pleaded guilty to four charges against the Conservation Act in the Timaru District Court last week.

Tare was convicted of fishing without a sports fishing licence; providing false and misleading information to a ranger; exceeding the daily bag limit; and continuing to fish after having already taken a daily bag.

Tare’s offending was detected during a night-time compliance operation undertaken by Fish & Game rangers during Labour Weekend last year.

Tare claimed he held a valid sports fishing licence; however, subsequent inquiries showed this to be false. Tare was also found to have exceeded his daily bag limit of two sports fish and was still fishing when approached by rangers.

In determining the penalty, Community Magistrate O’Brien took into consideration Tare’s previous history of similar offending, which took place only four years ago.

Every person fishing for sports fish, including trout and salmon, is required under the Conservation Act to purchase and hold a valid sports fishing licence.

Daily bag limits are set by Fish & Game to ensure the sustainability of the fishing resource for future generations. Anglers who exceed bag limits put sustainability at risk.

Central South Island compliance co-ordinator Hamish Stevens said while it was disappointing rangers encountered repeat offending, the result sent a clear message to those who flouted the rules that offending of that nature would be taken seriously by the courts.

"Anglers who are tempted to break the rules or fish without a sports fishing licence need to realise they are risking criminal conviction and fines."