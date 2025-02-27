Get your prized antiques valued at Canterbury roadshow

Photo: File image

Cantabrians will have a chance to take their vintage wares to an Antiques Roadshow on Saturday.

The event will be held by the Geraldine Lioness Lions Club at St Andrews Hall on Wilson St in Geraldine.

There will be two professional appraisers on site to value your prized treasures.

Geraldine Lioness Lions Club member Bev Gregan said the club decided to hold the roadshow this year after organising a similar successful event a few years ago.

"Last time some quite valuable articles came to light," Gregan said.

"A couple of things over $100,000 and a few beautiful vases and jewellery worth several thousands of dollars were amongst the discoveries on the day, and certainly a huge surprise for the owners."

The Antiques Roadshow will run from 10am to 4pm. The cost is $5 per item with a limit of five items (no furniture). Stalls with antiques and goods will be on site and all proceeds will go to Alzheimers New Zealand.