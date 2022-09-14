'Give people choice': Salvation Army to open new foodbank supermarket

Salvation Army Ashburton Corps officers Semi Ratu (left) and Elizabeth Walker-Ratu. Photo: Ashburton Courier

The Salvation Army will open a new foodbank supermarket in Ashburton later this year.

With a funding boost of $30,000 from The Community Trust Mid & South Canterbury, the planned supermarket on Cass St has now been given the green light.

Salvation Army Ashburton Corps officers Semi Ratu and Elizabeth Walker-Ratu are excited to open Mid Canterbury’s first foodbank supermarket.

Elizabeth said they are always looking to try and make things better for those who access their services.

"One of the biggest things that happens to someone who comes in is they have had all these choices taken from them.

"We really want to give people choice as much as we can," she said.

The supermarket will be located in the Salvation Army church on Cass St.

Unused offices in the facility will be converted into an open space to house the supermarket.

Semi said a points system will be used for clients who use the supermarket.

‘‘The idea is when they come in, we ask them how many family members they have and then give them a certain amount of points to use at the supermarket.

‘‘Each food item is worth points, so this brings in budgeting skills as well, they will have an amount of points and will need to spend within that,’’ he said.

Traditional food parcels will still be available for people in need but having the independence to choose food that suits family and cultural requirements is important.

"We call it mana-enhancing,’’ Elizabeth said.

"The idea that they can choose as a family or a culture what they want to eat, they can make meals suited to them."

Observing the items people choose at the supermarket will help the Salvation Army streamline what they put in the food packages that are sent out to the community.

"We’ll be able to see easier what food people are choosing, so we potentially won’t bring in food that isn't going to go back out," Elizabeth said.

They hope to have the supermarket open by October or November this year.

