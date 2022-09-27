Grab a bargain at Bookarama

Hundreds of books will be on sale at Bookarama. Photo: Ashburton Courier

The Ashburton Rotary Club's popular Bookarama is on this week.

The book sale is taking place at the Ashburton Sports Hall and runs from Monday to Saturday.

Thousands of preloved books, games, puzzles, music and more go up for sale during the annual week-long fundraiser which helps the club fund its various community projects.

Bookarama convener David Mead said there will be two late nights during the week to allow people to pick up some bargains before the doors closed at noon on Saturday.

The hours for the rest of this week are Tuesday, 9am to 5.30pm, Wednesday, 9am to 8.30pm, Thursday, 9am to 5.30pm, Friday, 9am to 8.30pm and Saturday, 8am to noon.