Health warnings after toxic algae discovered in Ashburton River

The Ashburton River as it nears the mouth. Photo: Supplied

A health warning has been issued for the Ashburton River at Boundary Road and at the hapua (river mouth).

The warning follows the finding of exposed and detaching mats of potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) at these locations along the river.

Warnings also remain in place for the Ashburton River at Hills Road and State Highway 1.

People should avoid these areas and animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted.

Dr Ramon Pink, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, said the algae looked like dark brown to black mats and could produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

“If you experience any of these symptoms, visit your doctor immediately, also let your doctor know if you’ve had contact with dark brown/black algal mats or water in this area,” Dr Pink said.

Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with algal mats should be taken to a vet immediately.

People and animals should remain out of the waterways until the warnings have been lifted.

Environment Canterbury is monitoring the sites and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality.

What is cyanobacteria?