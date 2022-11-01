Ice rink project takes shape

Photo: Supplied via Ashburton Courier

The plan to refrigerate a Canterbury ice rink is on track but the project still needs some help from the community.

About a year ago the Staveley Hall Society started fundraising to reach the $1.2 million target for the Staveley Ice Rink and has so far raised a whopping $882,000.

The goal is to have the ice rink up and running next winter but the society needs to raise around $300,000 more, so is organising other fundraising events including a car rally.

Society member Clare Harden said: ‘‘We’ve been hugely lucky with our community, there have been a lot of little donations that built us up to where we are.’’

The car rally is on January 28 starting at the rink and participants will be tasked with finding different things around Staveley, then finish at the hall for high tea and an auction.

Society chairman Rob Withers said the rink is taking shape with contractors digging the hole ready for the next steps.

‘‘The rink has been squared up to 60 x 30 metres, the same size as an Olympic hockey rink, a concrete wall will run around the side of the rink.

‘‘Plastic sheets will be laid then 90mm of polystyrene to stop heat coming through, then mesh and reinforcing rod then 18 kilometres of pipe is laid down and finally 150mm of concrete.

‘‘We’re forming ice in reverse so it is built up from the bottom up, rather than the top down,’’ Withers said.

A 12m (40ft) container next to the lake will house the refrigeration unit which was sourced from Australia and is being stored in Ashburton.

Once the refrigeration is up and running the rink can stay open through the three months of winter.

‘‘The power bill over the three months is expected to be around $40k if it is running full time,’’ Harden said.

If it is cold enough to freeze they can turn the refrigeration off.

Harden said the rink is a popular destination for locals, and some go just for the atmosphere and yarns without going on the ice.

‘‘It is a real big mental health thing for the community, last year we had it open just after the flooding and everyone came.

‘‘A lot of the guys who come don't skate they will just sit around the fire and roast marshmallows with the kids, chat and catch up.’’

‘‘It’s an affordable family activity, and that is one of the key values to keep it that way,’’ Harden said.

After the rink is up and running there are ongoing projects like refrigerating the separate curling rink, installing a new swing bridge and possibly putting in hydro for the power supply.

For more information or to donate get in touch with Rob Withers on 027 3030 138 or email robertjane.w@xtra.co.nz.

-By Daniel Tobin, daniel.tobin@ashburtoncourier.co.nz