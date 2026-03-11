Iconic piece of Methven's history for sale

A prominent property woven into Methven’s story for more than a century is now on the market.

Methven House occupies a strategic position in the heart of town. It has a substantial landholding and established accommodation.

The widely recognised Morgan St property first opened in the 1920s as Methven’s maternity hospital and later operated as a retirement home from 1977.

Bayleys salesperson Rosa Dekker said in a statement the building had a "hugely emotional connection" for many people in Methven.

"Many residents have experienced both birth and retirement within its walls," she said.

Methven House, on Morgan St, is on the market for the first time since opening as a maternity hospital in the 1920s. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The property was still being used as a retirement home up until December last year, with many of its residents sharing fond memories.

“One told me they knew exactly which room they’d been born in decades before. With so much meaning the whole town is eagerly watching this sale,” Dekker said.

“It’s never been privately owned, which means that all proceeds from the sale will go directly back to the Methven Central Retirement Village where the residents from Methven House are now living.”

The building has 11 bedrooms, large communal living areas, kitchen and dining space, four bathrooms, office facilities, including an additional office with separate external access, laundry amenities and extensive storage.

Separate from the main residence is a detached block comprising four one-bedroom apartments. The self-contained units offer immediate income or independent accommodation and enhance the site’s versatility for buyers considering a mixed use or staged redevelopment approach.

Photo: Supplied

“It’s not often you find a site of this scale in the middle of town that already has multiple accommodation streams in place.

"There’s real flexibility here, buyers can retain what exists, generate income, and plan carefully for the future," she said.

“It’s so diverse, we have no idea who will buy it as it can be so many different things to different people."

A notable portion of the land sits to the rear of the property.

With residential zoning in place, this opens the door to potential intensification or further development, subject to district council consent.

“The landholding is a significant part of the story.

“As Methven continues to grow and attract permanent residents and holiday-home owners, opportunities to secure centrally located development land are becoming increasingly limited.”

Photo: Supplied

The property may appeal to purchasers seeking a substantial residential project, restoring and reshaping the main building into a grand private home while retaining supplementary accommodation through the apartment block.

A standalone triple garage adds further practicality, supporting storage, operational needs or future conversion possibilities.

Methven is well known as the gateway to Mt Hutt ski area and has amenities such as the Methven Golf Club, Opuke Thermal Pools and Spa, walking and cycling trails, and easy access to the Rakaia River.

"There’s a real sense of momentum in Methven," Dekker said.

"With its alpine lifestyle appeal, strong community feel and proximity to Christchurch, we’re seeing sustained interest from both permanent residents and holiday-home buyers.

"Properties that combine scale and central positioning are tightly held."