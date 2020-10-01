Industrious pupils' put goods on show at marketplace

Margaret Russell, Ashton Lamont, Holly Burrowes, Abby Munroe and Sophie King with biscuit jars for sale at the school's market day. Photo: Ashburton Courier

Learning about enterprise saw Longbeach School pupils turn their playground into a marketplace.

The pupils, in collaborative groups, researched, made or sourced products ranging from popcorn and candy floss to gift cards, facemasks and bird feeders and then marketed them to their peers and school community during a market day event.

There was a range of clever enterprise ideas including tie-dyed tee shirts, playdough, stress balls, homemade lemonade, scrunchies and cupcakes, blinged up blackboards, sherbet pops, and games.

Flemington class pupils Margaret Russell, Ashton Lamont, Holly Burrowes, Abby Munroe and Sophie King manufactured and sold a cookies in a jar range, at $4 each.

The jars, using old recycled coffee jars, were made up of the dry ingredients to make chocolate chips, white chocolate or M&M cookies, with handcrafted recipes attached.

Only wet ingredients like butter, egg, milk or vanilla essence needed to be added.

The jars each made 12 large cookies.

“Who doesn’t like cookies,” Sophie said, of their marketing strategy.

Tessa Macdonald and Tabitha White chose to diversify their product range with walnuts (whole and shelled), sourced from Tabitha’s Nan, Carol Williamson, and homemade scrunchies and facemasks, using fabric donated by local business Material Time.

plants, grown from seed, as part of their enterprise.

Principal Neil Simons said all 151 pupils had been working through the Young Enterprise PREP programme, which helped pupils learn about operating their own functioning community, and culminated in the market day activity.

“What a fabulous learning experience,” he said.

“It’s a good programme with life long learning skills.”

The children not only had to identify a saleable item but they had to make it cost effective and competitive. It linked to the social sciences curriculum and got pupils to engage in economic activity to contribute to their community.

The children sold their wares for two hours, before having a sausage sizzle and a lip sync afternoon event.

Simons said each classroom would choose where their profits would go whether it was towards school camps, or as donations to charity groups. The five year old pupils, who made birdfeeders, had already decided to give their profits to Forest and Bird.

It was a great way to finish up the term, he said.