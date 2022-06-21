Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Learning a trick or two about icing

    Netherby Women's Institute members Patsy Huggins, Adrienne Hodson and Catherine Thomas learn the art of icing cupcakes with Tharina Nel (centre). Photo: Ashburton Courier
    Tharina Nel had a captive audience this week while teaching Netherby Women’s Institute members and guests the art of icing cupcakes.

    Using different nozzles and coloured butter cream icing Tharina, who owns The Cakelady Ashburton business, showed members her own tried and tested techniques to get the perfect butter cream icing decorations on to cupcakes.

    Butter cream, made with butter and sugar and blended to the right consistency, was best as it stored well - up to a week - and set firm, she said.

    She made roses adorned with leaves, rosettes and small floral boutiques on a cupcake sprinkled with edible glitter.

    There were also some swirly iced cupcakes with sprinkles, which were popular with children.

    Tharina, who also does decorated or themed cakes through her business, said the trick was to not overfill the icing bag and to twist the bag at the top and have a firm hand on it to prevent icing exploding from both ends.

    She said the teardrop shaped nozzle was best for rose flowers and a B-shaped nozzle tip good for making leaf adornments.

