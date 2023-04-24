Major crash at Dunsandel in Canterbury

Police:File

State Highway 1 at Dunsandel has been blocked by a serious crash involving a car and truck leaving one person critically injured.

Emergency services were working to extract one person, while a Hato St. John spokesperson said another was treated for minor injuries with both then rushed to Christchurch Hospital.

The collision happened between Hororata Dunsandel Road and Browns Road, about 3.40pm.

Traffic management has been arranged, with a detour in place.