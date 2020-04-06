Man arrested for breaching lockdown restrictions

Ashburton police have arrested a 27-year-old man for breaching the level 4 Covid-19 restrictions.

The man was arrested on Sunday night, after previously being stopped twice by police for undertaking non-essential travel and warned.

He has been charged with obstructing a medical officer of health and driving while impaired. He will appear in the Ashburton District Court later this month.

Ashburton Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins said police were prepared to arrest people thumbing their noses at restrictions imposed during the nationwide fight against Covid-19.

"We want everyone to stay safe and in general people are following the restrictions. However, as this arrest shows, there are a small number of people deliberately flouting the restrictions and on these occasions we will make arrests.

"The message is simple - stay home and save lives."

Police have also been dealing with other types of anti-social behaviour in the past week - people playing their stereos too loudly during the day and people who objected to waiting in a queue at the supermarket.

Mr Jenkins said police were called to Countdown on East St last week after an altercation between two males and a security guard.

The two argued with the guard over how they were to queue while waiting to enter the supermarket, which was controlling numbers of shoppers so people could maintain physical distancing.

Mr Jenkins said police were investigating a minor assault on the security guard and inquiries involved the registered owner of a vehicle of interest.

He said people going to supermarkets needed to plan for the possibility of having to line up and wait for a time before being allowed to enter.

People needed to remain calm when asked to maintain physical distance.

He said people at home also needed to spare a thought for their neighbours if they were playing loud music at home.

Police have noticed an increase in noise complaints during the day - normally complaints are at night.

Mr Jenkins said most complaints were about loud music. At least one stereo has been seized