The Tinwald Scouts gather at McDonald's Ashburton. Photo: Supplied via Ashburton Courier

The Tinwald Scouts had a McFormal dining experience last week as part of their end-of-year celebration.

The group, which included 10 scouts and 10 adults, dined in style at the McDonald’s Ashburton restaurant.

Scout leader Daniel Tew said the dining experience held in the private room at the front of the restaurant had many layers to it.

The scouts had to wear McFormal dress attire for the occasion, which was out of their comfort zone, and then they had to use proper table etiquette to eat something usually consumed hand-to-mouth.

There was also table conversation, with each table set for four people.

The tables were set with tablecloths, floral displays, candles and drinking flutes – the scouts just had to bring their own plates and cutlery.

The scouts made their own menu choices, which were then eaten on plates, using only knives, forks and spoons.

The beverages were drunk via the supplied flutes laid on the dressed tables.

The dining experience had been the idea of scout Zoe Bland. Mr Tew who has been a scout leader for 15 years said the experience seemed to be well received.

-By Toni Williams