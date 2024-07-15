Molly follows her country music dream to Tamworth

Ticking off country music goals brings a smile to the face of Molly Harrison.

The 15-year-old and her mother Jo are in Tamworth, the home of country music in Australia, for a one-week course hosted by the Country Music Association Australia.

‘‘I couldn’t quite believe it when I got the message that I had got into the course,’’ Molly said.

‘‘It was early in the morning when I learnt of my acceptance, and I ran to wake dad up to tell him.’’

The Mid Canterbury Country Music Club member will be attending the course for 10 to 18-year-olds, called Find Your Tribe, alongside 26 other students, all from throughout Australia.

‘‘I am looking forward to making music, learning more about song writing, and the next steps in furthering myself.’’

The Ashburton College student has a career goal of one day being a country music artist.

Going to Tamworth is just the latest in what has been a year of successes.

Molly Harrison practicing for the country music course in Tamworth. Photo: Supplied

She won big at the Aotearoa Country Music Awards late last year, recently made the finals at the Gold Guitar Awards, and is this year attending the SOLE Music Academy in Christchurch after winning an Advance Ashburton Community Foundation Colin and Alison Crampton Music and Arts Scholarship.

She said the process to be accepted into the prestigious course at Tamworth involved submitting material and answering lots of questions.

She had to tell the story of her journey in music and have a letter of support from her music teacher.

The mentor taking an instrumental section of the workshop would be course alumni and country music performer Liam Kennedy-Clark, who grew up in Ashburton.

‘‘It will be great to gain skills in song writing’’ Molly said.

Molly Harrison performs last year at the Aotearoa Country Music Awards in Palmerston North. Photo: Supplied

She released a song in 2022, called Always, in memory of both her grandfathers.

‘‘I have other songs under way that the course will help me with.’’

She had raised funds for the trip by busking, and was grateful for financial support, including a $3000 grant from Creative New Zealand.

‘‘I have been fortunate to perform for Hinds, Ashburton and Geraldine Lions Clubs who have made grants for my trip. One of the Lions Club also gave me a beautiful pounamu necklace that is very special,’’ she said.

A requirement of her attendance at Tamworth was a parent had to join her.

It won’t be a holiday for her mum Jo as she will spend the days with other parents learning about topics such as how to write a media release, managing a child in the music industry, knowing when your child is ready to record, and expectations of a venue.

Once she ticks off attending Find Your Tribe, there will be more goals to conquer on Molly’s list as she works her way towards her career goal.

They include returning to Tamworth to perform, and playing at American country music destination of Nashville.

By Dellwyn Moylan