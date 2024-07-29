'Most awesome thing I have done in years': Former soldiers mark milestone

The 2nd/1st Battalion on parade in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

Memories of serving together flooded back for former members of the Burnham-based 2nd/1st Battalion Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment who gathered to mark the formation of the battalion 50 years ago.

Among those recalling the good times and challenges of serving in the New Zealand Army were several Cantabrians, including Jim Henderson and Bruce Blackburn.

Henderson, 55, and Blackburn, 67, were members of the battalion for more than two decades.

Ashburton resident Jim Henderson (left) with former battalion member, Matiu Andrews, during the anniversary dinner. Photo: Supplied

Henderson served from 1987 to 2010 and Blackburn from 1975 to 1995.

Henderson said he was smiling from the moment he arrived until the celebration finished, as they laughed, talked, hugged, hongied and shook hands.

"It was the most awesome thing I have done in years. I caught up with people I had not seen in some cases for 35 years.

"I laughed so much at one stage I was getting cramp in my rib cartilage.

"It lifted my wairua and gave me something I was missing from my life," Henderson said.

Blackburn said it was amazing to catch up with guys he hadn’t seen for 40 years. Within 10 minutes it was like they had never been apart, he said.

"It was awesome attending the charter parade, the visit to Burnham on Saturday along with the dinner, the memories certainly flowed," Blackburn said.

Former Ashburton resident Bruce Blackburn and wife Denise with the Battalion Colours. Photo: Supplied

The celebrations were held over Matariki weekend, just before the anniversary of the battalion, which was formed on July 1, 1974.

They started with a charter parade through the Christchurch city centre. The parade attracted a large crowd of not only former unit members, family and friends, but also members of the public who clapped and shouted.

"It was humbling to have people show their appreciation to the battalion," Blackburn said.

With their swords drawn, bayonets fixed and regimental colours fluttering, the New Zealand Army Band led the 250-strong formation in the parade.

The police tradition of challenging members of the parade before inspection was held, and the historical charter document to acknowledge the strong relationship between the battalion and the city was read.

The next day more than 500 former battalion members were "welcomed home" to Burnham.

A time capsule, created when Henderson was with the Battalion 25 years ago, was opened. It contained items such as port, army pamphlets, maps, webbing, army pack, ration pack and boots.

Another capsule was created so it could be opened at the 75th anniversary.

Members of the 2nd/1st Battalion were among the first to respond to incidents and disasters in Christchurch, such as the 2011 earthquake and the Covid pandemic.

By Dellwyn Moylan