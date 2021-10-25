Monday, 25 October 2021

Motorcyclist dead after Rakaia River bridge crash

    A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash with a truck in Canterbury this morning.

    The crash occurred on State Highway 1 on the Rakaia River bridge, south of Christchurch, about 9.45am.

    Police initially said one person was in a serious condition but in an update around 1.30pm they advised the motorcyclist had been killed. 

    The highway is closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

    There is a detour inland via the Rakaia Gorge, and traffic volumes are reportedly heavy and there are lengthy delays.

    The death brings the holiday weekend road toll to eight 

    Motorists faced delays in the Rakaia Gorge, which was being used as a detour route following a crash on State Highway 1 on Monday morning. Photo and video: John Cosgrove

    In another incident in Canterbury this morning, a pedestrian has been critically injured after being hit by a truck on SH1 in Kaiapoi, north of Christchurch.

     

     

     

