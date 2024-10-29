Ms Muffler May claims Methven pageant crown

Ms Muffler May, Kirk Power. Photo: Supplied

By day, Kirk Power works for May Brothers Contracting Ltd. But on Saturday night, October 19, he was dressed for success as Ms Muffler May.

Strutting his stuff for the Ms Methven cross-dressing fundraiser at Mt Hutt Memorial Hall, Power took out the Ms Methven title.

Described as an enchanting diva, Power said when first asked to join the competition he was a bit reluctant.

‘‘It is a great cause, and I decided that I would give it my all and do something for the Methven community,’’ Power said.

He said he was surprised to win, having thought Ms Jackson Holmes – Harry Jackson or Ms South Pacific Seeds NZ Ltd – Marc Jorgensen, were the top performers.

It was back to work on Monday for Power, who said most of his workmates had a laugh about him taking part but understood he wanted to support the Methven Preschool fundraiser.

‘‘There are some that can't understand why I'd dress up like a woman and dance on stage, but they will get over it.’’

He had enjoyed getting outside of his comfort zone.

‘‘I had a laugh learning the dances and trying not to look uncoordinated doing so.’’

He had an edge over the competition in the talent section as he called on his experience as a DJ.

Fitting in regular practices around work and other commitments, the contestants showed dedication to provide an evening of fun, laughter and little bit of naughtiness.

The nine entrants bonded as they learned their routines and practised walking in heels.

They were judged on a range of attributes, including work outfits featuring props from their jobs, and how they wore evening gowns and activewear.