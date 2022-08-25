Mt Somers Springburn School principal moving on

Sean Wansbrough with year 6 pupils Nina Reveley, Violet France, Holly Marrett, and Jack France. Photo: Supplied via North Canterbury News

Mt Somers Springburn School will bid farewell to their principal Sean Wansbrough at the end of this term.

Wansbrough has been with the school as principal for five and a half years and says he will be sad to leave.

‘‘It’s a really great school,’’ he said.

‘‘Great community and great kids. I’m not going because I don’t love it here, I’m going because I’m looking at my career and thinking what’s my next step.’’

Wansbrough, who was former-principal at Chertsey School between 2015 and 2017, has been in education for 20 years.

He kicked off his career in the North Island as a teacher before moving to Papakaio School in North Otago, stepping into the role of deputy principal.

His career has since brought him to Canterbury, where he will remain for the foreseeable future, taking on the principal position at Ladbrooks School, closer to Christchurch.

Wansbrough spoke humbly of his experience at Mt Somers Springburn School, saying he was proud to be leaving behind a place where children are given a rounded education that helps to keep them ‘grounded’ and allows them to understand who they are as individuals.

‘‘I’m proud of the fact I’ve been able to uphold that, because this is not me, this is not my work. The school’s been here for nearly 150 years; this is the legacy of all the other principals that have been here before me, and all the other staff and parents.’’

He said the Mt Somers Springburn School board includes former pupils who have returned to the area or remained local, providing a heritage of families that continue to support the school and the community.

Wansbrough said the Mt Somers community and great school staff makes for a ‘‘really nice school’’.

‘‘There’s nothing I’ve done here which has created that, that was all here when I got here. All I’ve done in my role as kaitiaki is to ensure that I’ve maintained the really positive place that this is.’’

Mt Somers Springburn School has 96 pupils, but this number will increase to 100 in the coming year as more young children enter the schooling age.

There are six teachers and five classrooms, with the school facilitating years 1 to 8.

The Mt Somers Springburn School board will appoint an interim principal for term four and hope to have a new principal joining the school permanently before term one of 2023.

‘‘I love working here, I love the people here, and this will always hold something special for me,’’ Wansbrough said.

Wansbrough credits the school for its motto: ‘Mai i nga Pae Maunga ki nga Awa - from the mountains to the rivers’, saying it reflects not only the school’s mountain foothill location but the journey children have as they progress through their education.

‘‘We believe our children go on and do really, really well (in high school) because of the grounding they have here. They have challenges, obviously, of going (on) to a big school, but what they don’t have a challenge around is knowing who they are and taking the learning they’ve had from here and applying it.’’

indi.roberts@ashburtoncourier.co.nz