Neighbours divided over couple's dog barking complaints

Christine Sanderson has been battling the district council about a neighbour’s barking dog since last year. Photo: Supplied

Neighbours of Christine and Trevor Sanderson, who are battling the Ashburton District Council over a barking dog, are divided on whether they support the couple or not.

It comes as the district council undertakes extra surveillance to decide whether to issue the owner of the dog with an abatement notice, which would require him to take action to stop the barking.

District council staff and contractors have already visited the Netherby property more than 75 times in response to the Sandersons asking them to issue an abatement notice.

One man who lives a few doors down across the road said he could hear the dog barking loudly for up to half an hour each time, including at night.

"When it barks, it barks for a long time. You can still hear the dog from our house, and we hate to think what it was like if you are right next door," said the man who did not want to be named.

"Sometimes it's in the middle of the night. It’s just all over the show."

A direct neighbour of the house where the dog lives, Eulia West-Pakuria, said she and her family are not annoyed by the barking. The dog was fine and was just exhibiting normal barking behaviour, West-Pakuria says. It barked only intermittently when it reacted to people walking past on the footpath outside. It didn’t bark at night, or on weekends when the owner had visitors.

District council group manager compliance and development Jane Donaldson said extra surveillance is under way after the Sandersons supplied a list of neighbours who said they could hear barking in the area.

"No abatement notice has been issued, that would happen if we obtained evidence that the dog was barking excessively. We continue to monitor the area," Donaldson said.

The Sandersons' battle earlier this year saw Christine trespassed for breaching the peace, as she played a recording of the dog’s barking and howling on her phone through a bluetooth speaker.

She was on East St, outside the district council’s animal control contractor Talbot Security Group, which issued the trespass notice.