New face at Cancer Society

Cancer Society Mid Canterbury has new member of staff and she is looking forward to getting stuck in.

Aimee Cosgrove is the new supportive care team member.

Aimee worked with Sport Canterbury’s Green Prescription service so has plenty of experience working with individuals and families, she also has a degree in radiation therapy.

Aimee said the role appealed to her because she loves working in the community and with people.

‘‘Being with people and helping where I can, I really value that,’’ she said.

Aimee’s role offers practical support to anyone with cancer and carers. ‘‘So we can help with getting drivers if you’ve got appointments in Christchurch or helping with baking for example, lots of different things, accommodation services in Christchurch.’’

The Cancer Society has 125 supportive care clients in Mid Canterbury, 80 of these were added in the last 12 months.

They are having a fundraiser called Bulbs of Hope, where packs of ten daffodils or tulips can be bought to support the charity. Anyone interested in purchasing bulbs can visit the centre at 122 Kermode Street or call (03) 3077691.

By Daniel Tobin