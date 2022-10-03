Patricia relishes fundraising

Patricia with some of her tasty treats. Photo: Supplied

If you visit Patricia McLaren you will witness her swishing around her kitchen making and baking all sorts of treats to raise money for a good cause.

Patricia has been selling preserves and baking at the Ashburton District Farmers Market since 2016, raising money for a cause close to her heart - Ronald McDonald House.

Patricia said for the first two markets this year she will also raise money for the St John Health Shuttle ‘‘because of the recent crash and the importance of service to the Ashburton community.’’

She has raised a stellar $46,000 over the last six years for Ronald McDonald House.

Patricia chose the charity because her grandson was born prematurely 13 years ago.

‘‘They were wonderful at Ronald McDonald House,’’ she said.

Patricia loves making jam, relish and chutneys and was taught as a young girl by the women in her community.

‘‘I’ve done it all my life, I was bought up in Willowby, Mum died when I was three and Dad brought me up along with all the women in Willowby - I had so many mothers,’’ she said with a laugh.

The ladies taught her the art of preserve making.

‘‘And my Dad, he taught me how to make raspberry jam.’’

Her gingernut biscuits, from her godmother’s recipe, are a popular favourite with the public and her best seller is orange lemon marmalade.

‘‘A lot of people who love their marmalade are on heart pills so can’t have the grapefruit anymore, so orange lemon is the next best.’’

Patricia listed off what she has been busy making including blackberry jam, ranui jam, onion relish, apricot jam, quince jam, tomato relish, beetroot relish and raspberry jam.

One of the things that appeals to Patricia about making preserves is there is no waste and it is all natural.

‘‘I don't like wasting anything, in all my preserves there is no additives, no preservatives, we don't spray the fruit trees or anything like that.

‘‘It was the way I was taught, you just don't waste anything, you put it in a jar and you’ve got it for years.’’

Ronald McDonald House show their appreciation of Patricia’s fundraising efforts and make a point of visiting her if they are in town.

‘‘They are amazing, they acknowledge me every time, I send the money and they send back a receipt, there is always a message with it, there is always a telephone call and they take me out to lunch sometimes.

‘‘If I go up there I’m treated like a Queen, they are an amazing group of people.’’

Patricia enjoys mixing with the public on market days and finds grandfathers in particular are moved by what she is doing.

‘‘I find grandfathers will come and buy a jar ... I’ve had at least four come back with a $50 donation, because Ronald McDonald House looked after their daughters while they had their grandchild, it just touches their hearts.’’

Catch Patricia at the Ashburton District Farmers Market on Saturday at Ashburton’s West Street car park.