Pigeon poo ruffles event centre feathers

Centre Manager Roger Farr is fed up with pigeons and the financial burden of the unwanted feathered foes nesting on the building.
They recently removed "over half a tonne of pigeon poo off the roof," Farr said.
The centre, an Ashburton District Council-funded agency, spent about $8000 for contractors to clean about 600kg of pigeon droppings off the roof and is also employing someone "to maintain the pigeons".
"It's starting to be a real financial cost to the organisation just trying to maintain some level of cleanliness," Farr said.
The event centre has tried deterrents like a laser light and scarecrow kites, he said, but they have just
"We have tried netting, trapping … we have tried everything and it hasn't worked.
"We have kept the numbers down but it's not enough."
Farr sought advice from the council, asking what measures they will have in place for pigeon control at the new $56.75 million library, Te Pātaka a kā Tuhituhi, and civic centre, Te Waharoa a Hine Paaka.
Council chief executive Hamish Riach said the council was aware of the pigeon issue in the CBD, and its contractors had reported issues with pigeons on the under-construction building.
They were currently using laser lights but ensuring they were moved regularly "to try and upset the learned avoidance of pigeons", Riach said.
"There have been difficulties along the way but it certainly started to look as though we are turning a corner.
A large number of Covid-delayed events finally taking place made for a busy end to 2023 with 21 ticket events in the past six months of the year, he said.
There was $397,000 spent on tickets, Farr said, with a rough average of 79 percent ticket sales at each event, which was lower than they aim for but was "acceptable" given the busy run of events.